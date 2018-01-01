National Politics

Lady Justice statue's return to courthouse facade delayed

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 11:52 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MORRISTOWN, N.J.

Efforts to reattach a restored, 190-year-old Lady of Justice statue to the Morris County courthouse has been put on hold following two unsuccessful attempts.

The statue's batterred, bug-infested condition was discovered after Superstorm Sandy struck in October 2012. It was removed in 2013 and kept in storage until July, when it was restored

The statue was to be reattached Saturday. But the first attempt came up short because of the reach of the crane boom.

A fire department ladder truck was brought in. But workers couldn't align the bolts that attach the statue to the courthouse with holes drilled in the ornamental ledge.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials then decided to postpone the reattachment. They believe a third bolt can be drilled into the statue's back to make the reattachment easier and more secure.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What you missed at the RNC last night

    Here's a collection of highlights from the opening night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video