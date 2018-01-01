Lady Justice statue's return to courthouse facade delayed

Efforts to reattach a restored, 190-year-old Lady of Justice statue to the Morris County courthouse has been put on hold following two unsuccessful attempts.
The statue's batterred, bug-infested condition was discovered after Superstorm Sandy struck in October 2012. It was removed in 2013 and kept in storage until July, when it was restored
The statue was to be reattached Saturday. But the first attempt came up short because of the reach of the crane boom.
A fire department ladder truck was brought in. But workers couldn't align the bolts that attach the statue to the courthouse with holes drilled in the ornamental ledge.
Officials then decided to postpone the reattachment. They believe a third bolt can be drilled into the statue's back to make the reattachment easier and more secure.
