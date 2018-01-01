National Politics

Maine lawmakers return to deal with big questions

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 11:25 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine lawmakers are returning to Augusta to tackle big questions on recreational marijuana sales and funding for voter-approved Medicaid expansion.

Wednesday marks the first day of the second session of the 128th Legislature.

This year, lawmakers face re-election. Several legislative leaders are running for governor and Congress.

While Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana sales will take up much attention, various advocacy groups are also pushing lawmakers to address the opioid crisis, a crime victim bill of rights and the future of solar policy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Republican Gov. Paul LePage is in the last full year of his term in office, and he wants lawmakers to ease the burden of student loan debt. He has also demanded lawmakers fund Medicaid expansion while complying with his demands, such as no tax increases.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What you missed at the RNC last night

    Here's a collection of highlights from the opening night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video