Ramsey County judge charged with drunken driving

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 12:35 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

A Ramsey County judge is facing his second drunken driving charge.

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday charges District Court Judge Gurdip Singh Atwal with two counts of third-degree driving while intoxicated, careless driving and failing to stop for a stop sign.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the complaint says the judge, who goes by Judge G. Tony Atwal, had a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit when he was stopped for speeding in St. Paul early on New Year's Day.

The 43-year-old judge pleaded guilty to drunken driving in 2007 in Washington County. His attorney says he may have a comment following a court appearance expected Tuesday afternoon.

