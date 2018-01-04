National Politics

Court upholds life sentence for ex-death row inmate

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 01:25 AM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

DOVER, Del.

Delaware's Supreme Court has upheld the life sentence of a former death row inmate.

The court on Tuesday rejected Adam Norcross' argument that he should not have been sentenced to life imprisonment without probation or parole after the Supreme Court declared Delaware's death penalty law unconstitutional.

Norcross argued that he instead should have been resentenced under a law related to certain serious felonies, but the court said his contentions had no merit.

Norcross was convicted in the 1996 murder of Kenneth Warren of Kenton. Norcross and an accomplice, Ralph Swan, both were sentenced to death for the murder of Warren, who was shot four times in a home invasion robbery.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What you missed at the RNC last night

    Here's a collection of highlights from the opening night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video