Family of slain professor in 'agony' over trial delays

The family of a slain law professor is speaking out the delay of the trial of a woman charged in the killing.
An attorney representing the parents of Dan Markel said Wednesday they "remain in agony" due to the delay. Markel was shot in his garage in the summer of 2014. Police said that killing was sparked by a bitter divorce and family squabbles.
Media outlets reported a judge agreed to push back the trial of Katherine Magbanua until October. She is one of three people charged in the slaying of the Florida State University professor and Toronto native.
Magbanua has pleaded not guilty to charges that she helped orchestrate the plot. Sigfredo Garcia is scheduled to stand trial in July. Luis Rivera has already pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
