Town official facing domestic violence charge resigns

The Associated Press

March 08, 2018 04:10 AM

BOURNE, Mass.

A member of a Massachusetts town's governing board charged with attacking his girlfriend and threatening her with a baseball bat has resigned.

In a letter read during the Bourne Board of Selectmen meeting Tuesday, member Michael Blanton said his resignation is effective immediately. The 49-year-old says he cannot represent the people of Bourne in the way he envisioned or the way the people deserve.

Blanton is accused of attacking the woman Nov. 4 and Feb. 25. He was arraigned Monday and ordered held as a danger.

Blanton's attorney previously questioned if his client should be considered a danger, considering the woman continued living with him after the first alleged attack.

Blanton, a first-term selectman, was up for re-election May 15.

