Ohio Supreme Court to hear Toledo traffic camera arguments

The Associated Press

March 11, 2018 08:25 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The Ohio Supreme Court has set a date to hear arguments in another city's dispute with the state over traffic cameras.

Cities have been challenging a state law they say undercuts camera enforcement and makes it too costly for cities to operate camera programs.

The court on Friday set oral arguments in Toledo's challenge of the law for April 24.

The high court has issued four rulings backing cities that use cameras to issue tickets for speeding and red-light violations.

Critics say the cameras are only boosting revenues for cities while violating motorists' rights. Cities say they increase traffic safety and allow police to focus on other crimes.

