The Latest: Schumer says White House chaos hurts America

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on October 4, 2017 addressed a story that said he called President Donald Trump a moron and that he was considering resigning. He called the report "petty." On March 13, 2018, Trump tweeted that he had fired Rex Tillerson and would replace him with Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA. C-SPAN

