National Politics

Air Force discusses water quality treatment at former well

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 01:18 AM

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.

U.S. Air Force officials will meet with officials in New Hampshire to discuss a municipal well closed over concerns about contaminants.

The Air Force had met with the Pease Restoration Advisory Board Wednesday night to discuss water treatment activities at Pease International Tradeport in Portsmouth. The Portsmouth Herald reports the Air Force formed the advisory board after Portsmouth closed the Haven well located at a former Air Force base.

Officials believe the Haven well was contaminated by the use of firefighting foam that contains toxic chemicals — known as PFAS — at the former Air Force base, which is also a Superfund cleanup site.

Studies on PFAS have determined they could also cause low birth weights and increase cholesterol levels.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Durbin: 17 lives are worth more than weak responses

View More Video