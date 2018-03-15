National Politics

Ohio Rep. Kaptur to become longest-serving woman in US House

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 06:05 AM

WASHINGTON

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, of Ohio, is poised to become the longest-serving female member ever in the U.S. House.

The 71-year-old Democrat from Toledo has served in the House since 1983.

The longest-serving woman in the House so far was Rep. Edith Nourse Rogers, a Massachusetts Republican who served from 1925 until she died in 1960. Kaptur would surpass that tenure of over 35 years on Sunday.

Colleagues applauded Kaptur on Wednesday in a rare moment of bipartisan celebration as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and House Speaker Paul Ryan offered comments praising Kaptur's long service.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kaptur is campaigning this year for re-election to what would be her 19th term.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Durbin: 17 lives are worth more than weak responses

View More Video