Tucson woman accused of trying to smuggle drugs into US

The Associated Press

March 17, 2018 12:10 AM

TUCSON, Ariz.

Federal border officers have arrested a Tucson woman on suspicion of trying to smuggle drugs from Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the 21-year-old's vehicle was subjected to a secondary search at the Port of Nogales on Wednesday night.

One of the agency's drug canines led officers to the discovery of 2 -1/2 pounds of heroin.

They also found 2 pounds of methamphetamine.

The drugs in total were worth an estimated $49,300.

Authorities seized the drugs and the car. The woman, who was not identified, was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigators.

