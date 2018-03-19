National Politics

Lawmakers killing fewer bills on unrecorded votes

The Associated Press

March 19, 2018 10:32 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia lawmakers are killing far fewer bills on unrecorded votes than they have in the past.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the percentage of bills killed without a recorded vote dropped from about 55 percent in 2017 to less than 30 percent in 2018. The figures were calculated by the nonprofit Virginia Public Access Project.

Republican Sen. Amanda Chase, who co-founded the legislative Transparency Caucus, said she's pleased that more bills are receiving recorded votes. This year the House required recorded votes in subcommittee hearings.

Both the House and the Senate also started livestreaming some committee hearings this year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Durbin: 17 lives are worth more than weak responses

View More Video