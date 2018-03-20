National Politics

Developers propose new Portsmouth apartment complex

The Associated Press

March 20, 2018 12:10 AM

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.

Developers have proposed a new apartment complex in Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Clipper Traders LLC presented housing development plans to the city Planning Board during a meeting Monday. Developers want to rezone a 10-acre piece of land near North Mill Pond for the proposed 120-unit apartment complex.

Tim Phoenix, an attorney for Clipper Traders, says the company wants to make sure the development fits with the zoning designation. Phoenix says the new zoning would allow developers to build as high as 55 feet if the company includes a public greenway along the water.

Councilor Doug Roberts says he has concerns about the size of the building.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Board members will decide on the rezoning request next month.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Durbin: 17 lives are worth more than weak responses

View More Video