National Politics

North Carolina law on judicial primary before appeals panel

The Associated Press

March 20, 2018 01:50 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

A North Carolina law that cancelled primary elections this year for state judges of all kinds is back in court.

Three judges of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, scheduled oral arguments Tuesday between Democratic Party lawyers that sued over the law and Republican legislative leaders about a lower court ruling.

A U.S. District Court judge in Greensboro had blocked temporarily part of the law that eliminated primary elections for state appellate judges but kept intact the part cancelling primaries for trial judge seats. But a 4th Circuit panel last month allowed the entire law to remain enforceable while the appeals court considered whether she should have issued a preliminary injunction at all.

Whatever the panel decides, there's a trial on the law's constitutionality in June.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Durbin: 17 lives are worth more than weak responses

View More Video