National Politics

Northam to unveil special session budget proposal

The Associated Press

March 21, 2018 01:58 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is set to introduce a new budget for next month's special session.

Northam will discuss his proposal at a meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The governor announced last week that he was calling state lawmakers back to work in April after they adjourned the regular 2018 session without passing a state spending plan.

The GOP-led General Assembly is split on whether to expand Medicaid to about 300,000 low-income Virginians. The House supports expansion while the Senate does not.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It's unclear if there will be an agreement by April 11, when the special session convenes.

State government will shut down on July 1 if no budget is passed.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Durbin: 17 lives are worth more than weak responses

View More Video