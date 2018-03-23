National Politics

Grand jury clears Portland police officers of shooting woman

The Associated Press

March 23, 2018 08:34 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.

An Oregon grand jury has found no criminal wrongdoing by two Portland police officers who shot a woman suspected of burglary earlier this month.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Officers Darrel Shaw and Joseph Webber exchanged gunfire with 26-year-old Sarah Michelle Brown who was wounded on her hand and leg.

The grand jury has indicted Brown on more than two dozen charges, including nine counts of attempted aggravated murder with a firearm, five counts of unlawful use of a weapon and five counts of menacing.

Brown's court-appointed lawyer DeAnna M. Horne has told the court that Brown is unable to assist in her own defense due to mental illness. The lawyer has requested a hearing on the matter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police say officers encountered Brown while responding to a burglary call on March 8.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Durbin: 17 lives are worth more than weak responses

View More Video