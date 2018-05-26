Bridge woes have McMaster now supporting I-526 extension

The closing of a bridge on Interstate 526 in Charleston has prompted South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to support expanding the highway after having no opinion a few weeks before.
McMaster's office said the governor realized it would be close to impossible to evacuate Johns and James islands west of Charleston for a hurricane if any of the existing bridges in the area were closed.
McMaster will ask the State Transportation Infrastructure Bank to help pay for the $750 million extension of I-526 from U.S. Highway 17 across Johns Island to James Island.
Environmentalists and some residents of the islands who don't want increased traffic and development have been fighting the extension.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reports three weeks ago, McMaster had no opinion on expanding I-526.
