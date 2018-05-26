Trump's 'phony' source turns out to be White House official

President Donald Trump is accusing The New York Times of inventing a source for a story who, in fact, is a White House official conducting a briefing for reporters under the condition that the official not be named.
Trump tweeted Saturday that the Times quoted an official "who doesn't exist" and referenced a line in the story about a possible summit with North Korea that noted "a senior White House official" told reporters that even if the meeting were reinstated, holding it on June 12 would be impossible, given the lack of time and the amount of planning needed.
The Times responded in a story, saying it had cited "a senior White House official speaking to a large group of reporters in the White House briefing room."
