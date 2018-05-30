Democratic candidates for Maryland governor to debate

Maryland's Democratic candidates for governor are holding their second televised debate of the primary.
The debate hosted by Sinclair Broadcasting will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday on News Channel 8 in Washington, D.C., and Channel 54 in Baltimore.
All nine candidates are scheduled to attend.
They include former NAACP president Ben Jealous, Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker and Jim Shea, a Baltimore attorney and former chairman of the state's largest law firm. Valerie Ervin, a former Montgomery County councilmember, and state Sen. Richard Madaleno also are running.
Krish Vignarajah, a lawyer and former policy director for Michelle Obama, and Alec Ross, a technology entrepreneur and author from Baltimore, also are seeking the nomination, as well as James Jones and Ralph Jaffe.
