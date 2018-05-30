Man armed with pickax fatally shot by Los Angeles police

Los Angeles police officers responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon fatally shot a man armed with a pickax.
The Los Angeles Times reports the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the Pacoima area of the San Fernando Valley.
Police Officer Norma Eisenman says arriving officers found an irate man atop a carport. The man came down and threw objects at the officers, who used less-than-lethal munitions.
Eisenman says the shooting occurred when the man armed himself with a pickax and began trying to enter a residence.
The man died at a hospital, while a victim of a stabbing that occurred during the incident was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.
Two officers were treated for injuries.
