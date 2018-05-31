National Politics

DA: Civilian shot while observing police firearms training

The Associated Press

May 31, 2018 06:18 AM

ATHOL, Mass.

Authorities say a civilian observing firearms training at a Massachusetts police department has been accidentally shot.

A spokeswoman for the Northwestern district attorney says the person received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the upper rear leg on Wednesday while observing training by Athol police.

The victim, whose name was not made public, was taken to the hospital.

State police are investigating.

Athol will also conduct an internal review of the shooting.

No additional information was released.

  Comments  

Videos

Durbin: 17 lives are worth more than weak responses

What you missed at the RNC last night

View More Video