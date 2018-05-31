State auditors say California underreports hate crimes

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, Tom Garing cleans up racist graffiti painted on the side of a mosque in what officials are calling an apparent hate crime, in Roseville, Calif. A report released by the state auditor, Thursday, May 31, 2018, says California is underreporting hate crimes to the FBI and largely blame's Attorney General Xavier Becerra's state Department of Justice for not requiring local agencies to do a better job. Becerra immediately announced a new hate crimes prevention website and brochure, as well as more guidance for local law enforcement agencies. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo