In this April 14, 2018 photo, Alabama attorney general candidates, from left, Chess Bedsole, Troy King, incumbent Steve Marshall and Alice Martin wait to speak at a forum in Vestavia Hills, Ala. The four are vying for the Republican nomination in what's become one of the state's most headed contests of the 2018 primary season. Kim Chandler AP Photo

Republicans turn up the heat in attorney general's race

The Associated Press

June 02, 2018 10:08 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

The four Republicans running for attorney general are slugging their way toward an anticipated runoff.

Attorney General Steve Marshall faces challenges from former U.S. Attorney Alice Martin, former Attorney General Troy King, and lawyer Chess Bedsole.

The candidates say they anticipate a runoff, and the contest has become heated as the four vie for the two runoff spots.

Martin is emphasizing her record overseeing public corruption cases. Marshall and King say they are also running on their records.

Bedsole is emphasizing his work as a field director for President Donald Trump.

