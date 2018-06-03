Little Rock police chief mulling beards OK for officers

Little Rock's police chief is considering a change in the department's grooming policies so male officers can have more facial hair.
Chief Kenton Buckner says he's received numerous requests from officers who'd like to have beards or goatees. Department policy now allows only mustaches as facial hair.
Little Rock television station KATV reports Buckner says young officers in his department don't perceive facial hair as unprofessional and he's willing to give the idea some serious thought.
The chief also says while he's more open to facial hair than visible tattoos, he also may be willing to relax tattoo restrictions. Current regulations mandate visible tattoos be covered with a long-sleeve shirt or removable sleeve.
