Illinois

September 18, 2016 11:49 PM

Feds want 11-year sentence for reputed 'El Chapo' associate

Prosecutors have asked a U.S. judge to sentence a reputed associate of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to around 11 years in prison for helping to launder more $1.5 million in drug money.

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Prosecutors have asked a U.S. judge to sentence a reputed associate of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to around 11 years in prison for helping to launder more $1.5 million in drug money.

Edgar Manuel Valencia Ortega is scheduled to be sentenced Friday in Chicago federal court. Ortega, whose nickname was "the Fox," faces a maximum 20-year sentence.

The recommendation of 11 is at the lower end of guideline calculations. Prosecutors said in a sentencing memo last week that the 29-year-old Mexican citizen played an important role in the trafficking scheme but a lesser one than other traffickers.

Guzman is named as a defendant in the same case and is behind bars in Mexico. Chicago is one of several U.S. cities where Guzman could go if Mexico extradites him.

Related content

Illinois

Comments

Videos

Belleville West QB talks come-from-behind conference win over Collinsville

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos