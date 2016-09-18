Feds want 11-year sentence for reputed 'El Chapo' associate

Prosecutors have asked a U.S. judge to sentence a reputed associate of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to around 11 years in prison for helping to launder more $1.5 million in drug money.
Edgar Manuel Valencia Ortega is scheduled to be sentenced Friday in Chicago federal court. Ortega, whose nickname was "the Fox," faces a maximum 20-year sentence.
The recommendation of 11 is at the lower end of guideline calculations. Prosecutors said in a sentencing memo last week that the 29-year-old Mexican citizen played an important role in the trafficking scheme but a lesser one than other traffickers.
Guzman is named as a defendant in the same case and is behind bars in Mexico. Chicago is one of several U.S. cities where Guzman could go if Mexico extradites him.
