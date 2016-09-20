Pence lawyer: Man seeking pardon must exhaust court remedies

An attorney for Indiana Gov. Mike Pence says an Illinois man must first exhaust all his options in court before the Republican vice presidential candidate will consider a pardon for a robbery the man says he didn't commit.
Keith Cooper was sentenced to 40 years in prison for a 1996 robbery in Elkhart, Indiana. The Indiana Court of Appeals overturned his co-defendant's conviction, and Cooper was given the choice of being released with a felony record or a new trial. He chose to be released.
Pence general counsel Mark Ahearn wrote to Cooper's lawyer, Elliot Slosar, that Cooper must first seek post-conviction relief in court before a pardon is considered.
Slosar says he and Cooper are disappointed Pence wouldn't "provide justice to an innocent man."
Pence spokesman Mathew Lloyd pointed out that it wasn't a final decision by the governor.
