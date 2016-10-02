Shooting outside Chicago train stop leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

Chicago police say a shooting outside a Southwest Side train station has left one man dead and another injured.
Police say officers responding to a fight about 7:30 a.m. Sunday found a 20-year-old man shot in the neck and a 24-year-old man wounded in the buttocks. Police say the 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting occurred outside the California station on the Chicago Transit Authority's Pink Line. Police say no pedestrians were being allowed in the station and trains were bypassing it.
Police say they have no one in custody in connection with the shooting.
Comments