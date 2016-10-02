Southern Illinois University fights campus lake toxic algae

Southern Illinois University's Carbondale campus officials are working to drop levels at the school's popular Campus Lake to combat toxic algae issues, which has forced the lake's closure for the past three summers.
The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan (http://bit.ly/2cHlBHR ) reports that university officials in July announced the effort to drop lake levels to allow the algae dry out. Officials plan to expose 20 acres of the shoreline. They'll also take a survey about the value of the lake to the area.
Kevin Bame is vice chancellor for finance and administration at the university's Carbondale campus. He says the lake level may be coming down faster than anticipated.
Officials say Campus Lake is an essential for people attending university and members of the community.
Comments