Great Lakes beach experts meeting at Lake Superior this week

An Upper Peninsula beach in October? The calendar doesn't matter when the subject is the health of Great Lakes beaches.
Experts are gathering in Marquette, Michigan, starting Tuesday, for the 16th annual conference of the Great Lakes Beach Association — the first to be held along Lake Superior. State toxicologist Shannon Briggs says each conference produces "new ideas for hands-on, practical solutions to improve" beaches.
Participants include the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, public health managers, sanitarians, scientists, elected officials and interested citizens. Among the speakers is Calum David McPhail from the Environmental Protection Agency in Scotland.
Speakers will offer advice on best management practices and information about the transformation of the Marquette waterfront.
