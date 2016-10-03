Woman fatally shot as she stood on Chicago street

A Chicago woman standing on a sidewalk in the city's Roseland neighborhood was shot to death when she was caught in an exchange of gunfire between two groups.
Authorities say 21-year-old Adrianna Mayes was with a toddler when she was shot Monday as she stood next to her auto on Chicago's South Side. The toddler was not injured.
The Cook County medical examiner's office says Mayes was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where she was pronounced dead.
A 22-year-old man was wounded in the hand during the shooting. He was listed in good condition at a nearby hospital.
Chicago police say no arrests have been made.
