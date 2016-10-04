3 dead, 1 injured when motorcycle, SUV collide in Chicago

Authorities say three people are dead and a fourth was critically injured when a motorcycle and vehicle crashed on Chicago's South Side.
Police say the crash happened just before 10:20 p.m. Monday in the city's East Side neighborhood. Police said a motorcycle carrying two men collided with an SUV carrying two women.
The two men on the motorcycle and the passenger of the SUV were killed. The SUV driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.
Comments