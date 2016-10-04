South Shore rail to explain plan to speed trips to Chicago

Operators of the South Shore commuter rail in northwest Indiana are holding a series of meetings to inform the public about a plan to cut travel time to Chicago by adding a second set of tracks.
The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District estimates it will cost about $210 million to add a second track to a 25-mile stretch between Gary and Michigan City.
District officials say adding a second track will cut travel times by allowing express trains and avoiding delays caused when trains have to stop on a side track for another train. They say it would reduce travel time from Michigan City to downtown Chicago from 90 minutes to 67 minutes.
The meetings are scheduled for Tuesday in Gary, Wednesday in Porter and Thursday in Michigan City.
