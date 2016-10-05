Northwestern University chemistry professor wins Nobel Prize

A professor at Northwestern University outside Chicago is one of three scientists honored with this year's Nobel Prize for chemistry.
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences early Tuesday said Fraser Stoddart will shared the $930,000 prize with Frenchman Jean-Pierre Sauvage and Dutch scientist Bernard "Ben" Feringa. The award was given for the "design and synthesis of molecular machines."
The 74-year-old Stoddart teaches chemistry at Northwestern's Evanston campus. His daughter says he's "absolutely ecstatic" at the honor.
Northwestern President Morton Schapiro says it's a "tremendous honor" for Stoddart and the university. He calls Stoddart a "pioneer."
Stoddart is the second professor from Northwestern University's chemistry department to win the Nobel Prize. The late John A. Pople received the award in 1998.
