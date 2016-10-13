Group donates defibrillators to rural first responders

A health group has donated automated external defibrillators to police and fire departments in McLean County in central Illinois.
The Illinois Heart and Lung Foundation gave the AED units to first responders in 14 rural communities this week in Lexington. External defibrillators can be used to revive a person experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, that is, when their heart abruptly stops beating.
Foundation executive director Kathi Franklin tells the (Bloomington) Pantagraph (http://bit.ly/2d9LHIO) the group is working to provide AEDs to all first responders in the region.
Chenoa police received two defibrillators because they serve Chenoa and Gridley. Receiving one AED each were first responders in Anchor, Arrowsmith, Bellflower, Colfax, Cooksville, Danvers, Heyworth, Hudson, Lexington, McLean, Saybrook, Stanford and the McLean County sheriff's department.
