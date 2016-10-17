Illinois

October 17, 2016 4:28 AM

Chicago police shoot, wound robbery suspect at gas station

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Chicago police officers have shot and wounded an armed robbery suspect at a gas station.

Police say officers were about a block away and responded Sunday night to a call about an armed robbery at the station in the West Humboldt Park and arrived to find the robbery in progress.

Police say in a statement they were confronted by the armed suspect and officers fired, shooting him in the leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he was last reported in serious but stable condition. No officers were injured and police say a gun was recovered.

The shooting is under investigation and the department says officers involved will be on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

Related content

Illinois

Comments

Videos

Wildlife center releases bald eagle in honor of slain police officer

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos