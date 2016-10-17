Chicago police shoot, wound robbery suspect at gas station

Chicago police officers have shot and wounded an armed robbery suspect at a gas station.
Police say officers were about a block away and responded Sunday night to a call about an armed robbery at the station in the West Humboldt Park and arrived to find the robbery in progress.
Police say in a statement they were confronted by the armed suspect and officers fired, shooting him in the leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he was last reported in serious but stable condition. No officers were injured and police say a gun was recovered.
The shooting is under investigation and the department says officers involved will be on routine administrative duties for 30 days.
