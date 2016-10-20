EXCHANGE: Business opportunities remain despite down economy

T/CCI Manufacturing in Decatur has expanded its operations over the past decade, despite economic issues affecting manufacturers nationwide.
The manufacturer of heavy-duty compressors and clutches for the mobile air-conditioning and refrigeration industries operates in the United States and a handful of other countries, including China, said Dennis Flaherty, vice president and general manager.
"We've experienced a lot of growth, even through the down economy," Flaherty said. "We've been busy and growing. The bad economy kind of helped us."
The economy and job creation are top issues in the upcoming presidential election, as they were the first topics Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump discussed last week during their first debate.
Companies such as T/CCI are working to overcome concerns about the economy and grow despite some of the trends with which they're dealing. Many workers are deciding to pursue further educational opportunities or open their own small businesses.
In order to grow, Flaherty said T/CCI has expanded its product offering. It came at a time when other manufacturers were cutting costs to improve their bottom lines, Flaherty said.
Expanding some of its operations to China helped reduce costs while still maintaining operations at 2120 N. 22nd St. in Decatur.
"We have the best of both worlds," Flaherty said. "We blended the two to bring products to market."
Flaherty said the company keeps an eye on the future of U.S.-Chinese relations but for now, he sees no reasons for concern. He said the company can continue to grow and build more compressors.
"We could do even better," Flaherty said. "We have to stay on top of what's going on."
As it does, that means job opportunities for workers in Decatur, ranging from skilled general labor to professional positions. It partners with Richland Community College to meet some of its training needs, and it's able to hire from the local area much of the time, Flaherty said.
"We're willing to train," he said. "Often, they'll come in ready or need a little bit of training."
Employees end up staying for many years in the family-owned business, Flaherty said. Yet, that can mean the workforce is aging and will need to be replaced at some point.
"It's hard to get bored," Flaherty said. "We end up wearing a lot of hats."
Advanced education beyond high school is becoming increasingly necessary. Pursuing educational opportunities is the way Jillian Howerton has found helps overcome economic and job concerns.
"That's really important," Howerton said, as she is taking classes at Richland with the goal to become a teaching assistant in special education. "The extra education plays a big part in getting a job."
Eventually, Howerton would like to become a teacher.
"The best place to start is at Richland," Howerton said. "Otherwise, it would be a struggle to find a job."
Howerton said keeping state and federal financial aid programs in place is important for students as they pursue career advancement opportunities.
Tiffiany Leischner is hoping college will be worthwhile despite the expenses involved with it. Affordability made going back to school a difficult decision. Leischner, who is married with a daughter, was hoping to get through classes at Richland without taking out a loan.
"We knew it was going to be going from two incomes to one income," Leischner said. "I didn't realize how hard it would be."
To find a job that matches her interests, Leischner realizes her search might need to expand beyond Decatur. Leischner is hoping to find a job working as an advocate for youth with disabilities.
"I don't want to be a college graduate working in the fast-food industry," Leischner said. "I hope it pays off."
Tom and Kathleen Garmon have found the timing right to open and establish a restaurant, TKG's Wing Heaven at 760 S. Franklin St. in Decatur, in the past year. Kathleen Garmon, who previously worked as a manager in the retail industry, described opening a business as a roller coaster.
"It was well worth the ride," Kathleen Garmon said." It's working out beautifully."
Some of the employees are working in their first jobs, so Kathleen Garmon said they're proud to be doing a small part to reduce the area's unemployment rate.
"They're learning what it means to earn a wage," she said.
Having worked and trying to run a business in the auto industry during a bad economy in the past, Mike Sleeth is hoping to build on experience to establish an expanded car care center in Decatur next year.
"I've worked on care ever since I was 13 years old," Sleeth said. "My father owned a gas station. I was an aircraft mechanic for four years in the Air Force."
Sleeth remains comfortable he can make his plan work.
"I have no doubt this going to be a success," Sleeth said. "I need to have more services. Decatur's economy has been lagging behind the country. That has been a concern and a reason why I haven't opened sooner."
He is preparing for the expansion by taking classes and participating in SCORE workshops as he develops business plans.
