Counterfeiting bust at Indiana festival leads to 24 arrests

Authorities have seized tens of thousands of suspected counterfeit items from several booths at the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival in Indiana and arrested 24 people.
Indiana State Excise Police Officers say they executed search warrants Wednesday at the event in Mansfield. Charges include forgery and counterfeiting. Those arrested are from states including Illinois, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.
Authorities say the investigation started following citizen complaints in 2015.
Once festival booths were set up this year, undercover officers bought counterfeit items from several booths. Indiana State Excise Police Officers worked with agents from Advanced Investigative Services and Continental Enterprises Inc. on the case.
Items seized were believed to be imitations of brands including Nike, The North Face, Oakley, Adidas, Beats by Dre and professional sports leagues.
Comments