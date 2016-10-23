In year of 3,000 shootings, a teen faces life beyond bullet

ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, OCT. 24, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 photo, vehicles pass by as Jonathan Annicks poses for a portrait in front of his home, just a few feet from where a gunman shot him while he was inside his brother's parked car in Chicago on April 10. He has little interest in the shooter. "If I lived with spite every day, then I don't think I would be able to function properly," he says. "I'd be very miserable if I were worrying about what he's doing or where he is. I don't think it's worth it."
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, OCT. 24, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this Sunday, June 12, 2016 photo, Jonathan Annicks, left, laughs with his girlfriend, Cynthia Valentin, during an indoor field hockey game in Berwyn, Ill. The April shooting which paralyzed him from the chest down, inevitably, changed their relationship. "At first it was hard," he says. "She was distraught and I was lost ... But eventually we worked it out."
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, OCT. 24, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 photo, Jonathan Annicks begins a push up during a physical therapy session at the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago. Paralyzed from the chest down by a gunshot wound, at first he felt a sense of guilt. "People had to shape their lives in order to accommodate me," he says, "but after I realized they were there because they loved me ... I didn't have anything to worry about."
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, OCT. 24, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 photo, physical therapist Kat Lowery helps Jonathan Annicks practice a technique for getting back into his wheelchair during a physical therapy session at the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago. Paralyzed from the chest down by a gunshot wound, his and his families priorities don't include finding the shooter. "If I lived with spite every day, then I don't think I would be able to function properly," he says. "I'd be very miserable if I were worrying about what he's doing or where he is. I don't think it's worth it."
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, OCT. 24, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 photo, Jonathan Annicks stretches his back during a physical therapy session at the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago. Paralyzed from the chest down by a gunshot wound, at first he felt a sense of guilt. "People had to shape their lives in order to accommodate me," he says, "but after I realized they were there because they loved me ... I didn't have anything to worry about."
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, OCT. 24, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this Monday, June 13, 2016 photo, Jonathan Annicks recalls the events that left him paralyzed from the chest down, by a lone gunman outside his family's home in Chicago. He felt as if a hot wire had torn through his chest. It hurt to breathe. It was after midnight when he'd dashed outside his family's house to retrieve a phone charger from the car.
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, OCT. 24, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016 photo, Jonathan Annicks watches his brother's ice hockey team play in a recreational league game in Romeoville, Ill. Annicks, 18, was paralyzed from the chest down when he was shot outside his home in Chicago on April 10, 2016. A runner and floor hockey player before the accident, he says he's still very interested in athletics and is looking for new sports he can play.
Martha Irvine
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, OCT. 24, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 photo, Jonathan Annicks maneuvers his wheelchair onto the Chicago Transit Authority's Pink train line after a day at DePaul University in Chicago. He was paralyzed by a gunshot wound from an unidentified assailant in April.
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, OCT. 24, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this Friday, June 24, 2016 photo, Jonathan Annicks, foreground left, looks at a handicap accessible van with his brother, Josh, during the Abilities Expo in Schaumburg, Ill. Jonathan was paralyzed from the chest down when he was shot outside his home in Chicago on April 10, 2016. Now a student at DePaul University, he is hoping to eventually be able to drive himself to class and other places.
Martha Irvine
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, OCT. 24, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 photo, Herlinda Annicks, left, walks home from the elevated train station with her sons, Jacob, center, and Jonathan in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago. Jonathan says his family's support and his desire keep him strong. "If I crumble, then I feel like everything around me would, too. ... I'm just living my life as I would normally and that's keeping everyone around me sane."
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, OCT. 24, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 photo, Mike Annicks, left, pulls his son, Jonathan, up the front stairs at their home in Chicago. Jonathan was paralyzed from the chest down by a gunshot wound in April. Mike credits his son's strength for getting the family through the ordeal. "He was positive through the whole thing," he says, "like everything's going to be OK."
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, OCT. 24, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this Monday, June 13, 2016 photo, Herlinda Annicks helps her son, Jonathan, get dressed for his high school graduation ceremony in Chicago. He was paralyzed from the chest down by a gunshot wound in April. When doctors first allowed her to see Jonathan at the hospital, there were no tears, no panic, just a mother's comfort. "Whatever the outcome is, you're still here," she said. "You are who you are. We'll be fine. We'll deal with it."
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, OCT. 24, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this Monday, June 13, 2016 photo, Jonathan Annicks and fellow graduates listen to the national anthem during their high school graduation ceremony in Chicago. His family's support and his desire keep him strong. "If I crumble, then I feel like everything around me would, too. ... I'm just living my life as I would normally and that's keeping everyone around me sane."
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, OCT. 24, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this Monday, June 13, 2016 photo, Jonathan Annicks, left, kisses his girlfriend, Cynthia Valentin, before their high school graduation ceremony in Chicago. After the April shooting which left him paralyzed, Jonathan offered her the chance to break it off. "I understand this is a very large emotional burden," he says. She declined.
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, OCT. 24, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this Monday, June 13, 2016 photo, Herlinda Annicks, foreground, cries as she watches her paralyzed son, Jonathan, graduate from high school with her close friend, Maria Johnson, in Chicago. "It's heartbreaking for me to think of how he was six months ago," she says, "looking forward to the world _ it's kind of like he has to start all over again."
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, OCT. 24, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this Monday, June 13, 2016 photo, Jonathan Annicks waves to a cheering crowd as he graduates from high school in Chicago. He plans to pursue a career in a broadcasting, marketing or public relations.
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, OCT. 24, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this Monday, June 13, 2016 photo, Jonathan Annicks sits in his wheelchair facing his girlfriend Cynthia Valentin in Chicago at their high school graduation. The April shooting which paralyzed him, inevitably, changed their relationship. "At first it was hard," he says. "She was distraught and I was lost ... But eventually we worked it out." There were no more spontaneous expeditions. Every trip had to be planned. "The innocence of just being a high school girlfriend is long gone," Cynthia says.
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, OCT. 24, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this Monday, June 13, 2016 photo, Joshua Annicks carries his brother, Jonathan, to the family car for Jonathan's high school graduation ceremony in Chicago. Paralyzed from mid-chest down by a gunshot wound in April, at first he felt a sense of guilt. "People had to shape their lives in order to accommodate me," he says, "but after I realized they were there because they loved me ... I didn't have anything to worry about."
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, OCT. 24, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this Monday, June 13, 2016 photo, Jonathan Annicks eats lunch in his family's kitchen in Chicago. Paralyzed from mid-chest down by a gunshot wound in April, he longs for the chance to be on his own. "I want to be able to get up when I want to, get to school when I have to, go out to eat when I want to ... then go home," he says. "I just want my independence back."
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
