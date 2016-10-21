Michigan revises plan to reduce Lake Michigan fish stocking

Michigan officials have revised a plan to reduce Lake Michigan fish stocking in response to complaints from anglers.
Michigan recently agreed with Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and native tribes to decrease annual Lake Michigan stocking by about 17 percent from current levels because of a shortage of prey fish.
Each state adopted its own plan to help reach the target.
An anglers' group criticized Michigan for planning to cut stocking of prized Chinook salmon while Wisconsin would maintain its salmon levels while reducing stocking of other species.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources now plans a smaller reduction in Chinook but while also decreasing stocking of Coho salmon and lake trout.
DNR officials say anglers shouldn't see a significant difference and the goal is to keep the overall fish population healthy.
