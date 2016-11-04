The Latest: Kirk, Duckworth discuss their health at debate

The Latest on the final U.S. Senate debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth and Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk of Illinois (all times local):
8 p.m.
Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk and Democratic U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth say they're healthy enough to serve as Illinois' U.S. senator.
Duckworth and Kirk are meeting Friday for a U.S. Senate debate.
Kirk suffered a stroke in 2012, returning to work one year later. Duckworth lost both legs in the Iraq War.
Kirk notes his physician released a letter saying he made a full cognitive recovery and he's set to climb the stairs of the Willis Tower on Sunday.
Duckworth says she completed the Chicago marathon in her wheelchair. She released full medical records showing she has no major health problems and says Kirk should do the same.
Duckworth says she thinks Kirk is capable to the job but "the problem is he's not doing it."
---
7:40 p.m.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth and Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk are sparring over each other's record on immigration.
Kirk and Duckworth are meeting Friday for their final U.S. Senate debate at ABC7 Chicago.
Kirk noted he voted in favor of comprehensive immigration reform with a path to citizenship for people in the U.S. illegally. He also supports improved border security.
Kirk spoke in both Spanish and English, nodding toward Duckworth at one point and saying "She does not speak Spanish."
Duckworth says Kirk has been inconsistent on the issue.
She says she has always supported immigration reform, noting she's the daughter of an immigrant. She says "we need to get to work on this."
Friday's debate is in collaboration with the Spanish-language station Univision and the League of Women Voters of Illinois.
---
7:15 p.m.
Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk says he wasn't thinking when he mocked Democratic U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth about her immigrant background. He also says "I am not a racist."
Kirk and Duckworth are meeting Friday for their final U.S. Senate debate at ABC7 Chicago.
Duckworth was born in Thailand to a Chinese-Thai mother and American father. She said during a debate last week that her family had served the U.S. in the military dating back to the Revolution. Kirk responded that he'd forgotten the congresswoman's "parents came all the way from Thailand to serve George Washington."
Kirk apologized via Twitter the next day. She accepted the apology via Twitter.
During opening remarks Friday, Kirk thanked Duckworth for accepting his apology. He says "You are to be honored."
---
12:30 a.m.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth and Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk are meeting for their final U.S. Senate debate before Election Day.
Kirk is trying to win a second term in a race that will help determine whether Republicans keep control of the Senate.
Duckworth enters Friday night's debate at ABC7 in Chicago as the favorite. Illinois has historically favored Democrats for statewide office, especially in presidential election years.
Kirk will be looking to avoid another comment like the one he made at last week's debate, when he mocked Duckworth's immigrant background and drew widespread criticism.
Expect to hear some Spanish from Kirk, who speaks the language and has been courting Hispanic voters.
The debate is in conjunction with Univision Chicago and the League of Women Voters of Illinois.
