November 8, 2016 5:48 AM

Man dies after fall from pole while celebrating Cubs' win

IOWA CITY, Iowa

Authorities say a college student who fell while celebrating the Chicago Cubs' World Series victory has died in an Iowa City hospital.

Johnson County authorities say 21-year-old Kyle Leeney died Monday. The exact cause of death has not been released.

Authorities say Leeney fell after climbing a light pole outside a bar on the Iowa City pedestrian mall last week as the Cubs ended their long quest for a World Series title. Police say he was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

University of Iowa officials say Leeney was a sophomore from Lockport, Illinois, who was majoring in mechanical engineering.

