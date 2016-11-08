Man dies after fall from pole while celebrating Cubs' win

Authorities say a college student who fell while celebrating the Chicago Cubs' World Series victory has died in an Iowa City hospital.
Johnson County authorities say 21-year-old Kyle Leeney died Monday. The exact cause of death has not been released.
Authorities say Leeney fell after climbing a light pole outside a bar on the Iowa City pedestrian mall last week as the Cubs ended their long quest for a World Series title. Police say he was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
University of Iowa officials say Leeney was a sophomore from Lockport, Illinois, who was majoring in mechanical engineering.
