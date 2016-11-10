Illinois

November 10, 2016 10:23 PM

Illinois Korean War veterans receive long overdue honors

The Associated Press
MANTENO, Ill.

Dozens of Korean War veterans from Illinois have received long overdue honors for their service.

Thirty-four veterans were honored Thursday during a ceremony at the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs Veterans Home in Manteno. Twenty-four of them received the Korean War Medal.

Many of the veterans had waited almost 63 years for the recognition. The error was discovered by the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs veterans' service officer whose office is located in the Manteno veterans' home.

Officer Kurt Schierholz submitted paperwork on the veterans' behalf to their respective branches of service so they could receive the medals.

Erica Jeffries is director of the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs. She says the veterans put their lives on the line for their country "deserve our recognition and respect" for their sacrifices.

Related content

Illinois

Comments

Videos

Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos