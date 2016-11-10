Illinois Korean War veterans receive long overdue honors

Dozens of Korean War veterans from Illinois have received long overdue honors for their service.
Thirty-four veterans were honored Thursday during a ceremony at the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs Veterans Home in Manteno. Twenty-four of them received the Korean War Medal.
Many of the veterans had waited almost 63 years for the recognition. The error was discovered by the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs veterans' service officer whose office is located in the Manteno veterans' home.
Officer Kurt Schierholz submitted paperwork on the veterans' behalf to their respective branches of service so they could receive the medals.
Erica Jeffries is director of the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs. She says the veterans put their lives on the line for their country "deserve our recognition and respect" for their sacrifices.
