EXCHANGE: Artist carves out a niche in fruit design

Lincoln Bias is an artist — a sculptor, of sorts — whose artwork only remains in photographs and in the memories of the people who are lucky enough to catch a glimpse.
Bias, who has lived off and on in Rockford for the past 10 years, carves his masterpieces in fruit, vegetables, garnishes and even soap. His designs range from intricate flowers and delicate lace-like shapes to profiles and buildings. They don't last long. But they do leave a lasting impact.
And Bias said his work is getting noticed.
"I think there is a market for my fruit carvings because this is something that people just don't do," Bias said. "I love it. People seem to love it."
Bias can use just about any type of fruit for his creations. Pumpkins are popular requests, especially this time of year, as well as melons and radishes, but watermelons are his favorite.
"The reason is when I use the watermelon I get to work with four colors — the greens on the outside, the light color of the rind and the pink and red from the inside," Bias said. "With the pumpkins and melons I only get a couple of colors."
Growing up in Toledo, Ohio, Bias said he could never have imagined he would carve fruit for a living. After dabbling in real estate and waiting tables at five-star resorts around the country, Bias said he moved to Alaska about nine years ago to work in the oil fields.
He was given the chore of creating and maintaining the salad bar for the oil workers and took his job seriously. Bias said he threw out the mayonnaise-based, mass production dressings and made fresh vinaigrettes.
On his days off, he would watch videos of people in Thailand carving fruit.
"I would take (the videos) to work, play the video back and create the fruit displays," Bias said. "And then a friend told me about a local fruit carver, who gave me lessons and inspired me to try and do more."
"And he did all of this in Alaska, right by the Arctic Ocean in the middle of nowhere," said Sue Engebretson, a friend and housemate of Bias. "His work is just incredible. I couldn't even carve a banana."
Bias returned to Rockford about two months ago with the goal of honing his techniques and to get the word out about his business, Amazing Food Artist.
He spends much of his time on the internet seeking designs from and sharing ideas with fruit artists around the world.
Bias also has expanded his business to private and group lessons. He said carving can be a healing process, where the carver not only works on the carving but on his or herself at the same time.
"Unbeknownst to a lot of people, fruit carving is actually a meditation," Bias said. "When we carve, it's all in how we breathe. If you breathe calm, deep breaths all your strokes and all your lines are smooth. If you breathe a short breath, your lines will be jerky."
Bias will carve just about any fruit you want; prices start at $40 and go up. The pieces can take anywhere from 25 minutes to five hours to make, depending on the detail needed.
Bias said his art isn't just about making money, it's about making people happy and seeing them smile.
"You have to love people to do it well. Mean people can't carve. You have to be in the right frame of mind," Bias said. "The more I (carve), the more I learn about me and the more I learn about patience."
---
Source: Rockford Register Star, http://bit.ly/2fc0yk5
---
Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com
This is an AP-Illinois Exchange story by the Rockford Register Star.
