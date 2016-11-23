Smoke on train platform near O'Hare briefly halts service

Blue Line trains to O'Hare International Airport were temporarily halted after a report of smoke on a platform, but the fire department says there was no fire.
Chicago Transportation Authority spokeswoman Catherine Hosinski says buses were called to get passengers to the airport during the delay Wednesday evening. She says normal operations have resumed but with residual delays.
The smoke was reported just after 6 p.m. on the Rosemount station near the airport stop.
The smoke briefly stopped service on a portion of the Blue Line close to O'Hare while the Chicago Fire Department investigated. Fire Cmdr. Walter Schroeder says there were no injuries and the department said in its official Twitter account that a "minor issue" caused smoke smell but there was no fire.
