EXCHANGE: Group looks to revitalize community building

A local group is aiming to restore a 77-year-old building to its former glory as a center of activity for the community.
Sublette-365, a nonprofit founded a few years ago to promote village projects and events, is looking to raise $75,000 to renovate the Sublette Community Building, which was built in 1939.
"Our goal is getting the building back in the shape it needs to be in," said organization President Nick Dinges, lieutenant with the Sublette Fire Department. "It's somewhere for people to gather, and it's an important piece of our community, our history."
Interest in restoring the building began several years before the fundraising campaign, when a group of residents donated $8,000 to repaint the interior and refinish the auditorium floor.
Dinges said they installed new energy-efficient windows and doors along with a new furnace after gathering about $40,000 in grant funds, and a new septic system was installed about a month ago for $5,000.
Next on the list of renovations are constructing upstairs bathrooms, installing a handicapped-accessible ramp, water-proofing the basement, and laying new basement flooring and a new drop ceiling.
The campaign kicked off in late October and raised about $13,000 in the first week on top of $26,000 from Sublette-365 and $5,000 from the building's board of directors, leaving about $31,000 left to reach their fundraising target.
Dinges said the building had served as the focal point for community events including dances, plays, talent shows, meetings, reunions, and weddings and church receptions.
It also featured a bowling alley in the lower level, where his father was a league member.
"It's something that's very unique, and we want it to have many more years to come," he said. "So many people have so many good memories of the building."
From the building's bowstring trusses to the loft overlooking the main floor, Dinges said people are drawn by the "coolness factor" of the facility.
The group hopes to have much of the renovations completed by Dec. 31 to host the village's annual New Year's Eve dueling pianos party in the Community Building.
---
Source: Sauk Valley Media.
---
Information from: Dixon Telegraph, http://www.saukvalley.com
This is an AP-Illinois Exchange story offered by Sauk Valley Media.
Comments