East St. Louis corruption investigation leads to arrests

A state and federal corruption investigation in the troubled southwestern Illinois community of East St. Louis led to the arrests Monday of eight public officials and one private citizen, days after a township supervisor pleaded guilty to spending public money on personal trips and gifts.
The officials arrested included an East St. Louis city councilwoman, a Washington Park auxiliary police officer, an Alorton police officer and a former mayor of the same community, a township trustee, and a U.S. Postal Service worker, the (Belleville) News-Democrat reported (http://bit.ly/2haUJXn ).
Those named in criminal complaints issued by the St. Clair County State's Attorney's office included:
East St. Louis Councilwoman June Hamilton Dean was charged with creating a false letter of employment "with the intent to defraud."
East St. Louis Township Trustee Edith R. Moore was charged with forgery and voting violations in which she, according to the complaint, "knowingly prevented another person from lawfully voting."
Anthony Davis, an auxiliary Washington Park police officer, was charged with misconduct for allegedly providing false information to an Illinois State Police trooper who was investigating a crash involving Davis.
East. St. Louis Township Trustee Michael "Rump" Roberts was charged with official misconduct for allegedly accepting airline tickets for a trip to Las Vegas for him and his wife.
Jo Ann Reed, former mayor of Alorton, was charged with knowingly giving or promising to give money to another person to vote, or to influence that person to vote for or against any candidate or ballot question.
Alorton Police Officer Teanna A. Gillespie was charged with possession of a firearm without a state-issued Firearm Owner Identification Card.
St. Clair County Board of Review member Michael Crockett Jr. was charged with official misconduct and bribery.
Christopher Malone, a postal worker, was charged with theft of government property and official misconduct.
Raeshaunta S. Lacey, a private citizen, was arrested on a charge of receiving an altered document allegedly from councilwoman Hamilton Dean.
The arrests come just days after Hamilton Dean's husband, East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton, pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges. His arrest followed an investigation by the News-Democrat showing the 63-year-old Hamilton spent $230,000 on a township credit card between Jan. 1, 2012, and June 2016 for various personal items, such as trips and gifts for his political allies.
East St. Louis, community of 27,000 residents across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, has a long history of budget shortfalls, corruption scandals and violent crime.
That history was not lost on St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly when he spoke to reporters on Monday about the joint state and federal probe, particularly when he said that June Hamilton Dean and Oliver Hamilton were paid, in part, from grants that the township received for an anti-violence program called 'Ceasefire.'
"While the people of East St. Louis continue to suffer from a disproportionate amount of violence, and while police officers are risking their lives to stop it, you have two public officials underwriting their phony-baloney jobs with a so-called Ceasefire grant," he said.
It was not immediately clear if any of those arrested were represented by attorneys who could speak on their behalf about the allegations.
Comments