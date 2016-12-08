Illinois

December 8, 2016 10:00 PM

Elgin police to soon begin wearing body cameras

The Associated Press
ELGIN, Ill.

Police in suburban Elgin will soon start wearing body cameras after the City Council approved a plan to buy them.

The Wednesday vote means that the first group of 30 to 35 officers will begin wearing the cameras by February. The entire 182-member department — including the chief — is expected to start wearing cameras by the end of 2017.

According to the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald (http://bit.ly/2haFkGg ), the council unanimously approved the plan. The city will use $250,000 from drug-assets forfeitures and another $250,000 from a federal grant to pay for the cameras.

Elgin Officer Josh Miller was among those who tested body cameras. He believes they help law enforcement in court cases.

