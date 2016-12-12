Jesse Jackson Jr. files for divorce from wife of 25 years

A once-politically powerful couple might be going separate ways.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2hmRID1 ) that ex-Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. has filed for divorce from his wife of 25 years — former Chicago Alderwoman Sandi Jackson.
Cook County court records show that Jesse Jackson Jr. filed a petition for dissolution of marriage Monday citing "irreconcilable differences."
Both Jacksons pleaded guilty in August 2013 to schemes related to misuse of a congressional campaign fund. Each was sentenced to prison for diverting $750,000 in campaign funds to personal use from 2005 to 2012.
A judge allowed staggered sentences so one parent could remain with the couple's two minor children.
The 51-year-old Jesse Jackson Jr. served 23 months of a 30-month sentence. The 53-year-old Sandi Jackson was sentenced to one year.
