Illinois

December 12, 2016 6:54 PM

Jesse Jackson Jr. files for divorce from wife of 25 years

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

A once-politically powerful couple might be going separate ways.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2hmRID1 ) that ex-Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. has filed for divorce from his wife of 25 years — former Chicago Alderwoman Sandi Jackson.

Cook County court records show that Jesse Jackson Jr. filed a petition for dissolution of marriage Monday citing "irreconcilable differences."

Both Jacksons pleaded guilty in August 2013 to schemes related to misuse of a congressional campaign fund. Each was sentenced to prison for diverting $750,000 in campaign funds to personal use from 2005 to 2012.

A judge allowed staggered sentences so one parent could remain with the couple's two minor children.

The 51-year-old Jesse Jackson Jr. served 23 months of a 30-month sentence. The 53-year-old Sandi Jackson was sentenced to one year.

Related content

Illinois

Comments

Videos

These 3-ingredient chocolate pecan turtles are sure to delight

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos