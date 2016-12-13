Indiana judge gives father 40 years in 5-year-old's death

An Indiana judge has sentenced a 35-year-old man to 40 years in prison for the death of his 5-year-old son who was found bound and beaten.
The Post-Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2gIt5j5 ) that Lake County Judge Clarence Murray on Tuesday said the "child was tortured." Leon Deneal Burns was given credit for time already served following a plea agreement that came after six years of delays and continuations. Burns pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent in the death of Leon Walker. He was initially charged with murder and neglect.
Court documents say the boy was staying with his father and father's girlfriend in Gary when he sustained the injuries.
Burns apologized and said he should have acted "sooner." Burns' girlfriend was sentenced to 30 years for neglect in the child's death.
