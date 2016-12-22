Charges in shooting that left Chicago girl with brain injury

Charges have been filed against a 32-year-old man accused in the 2015 shooting that left a young Chicago girl with a traumatic brain injury.
The Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2i6Kdh0 ) reports Michael Clark was indicted on attempted murder in connection with the shooting that injured Jacele Johnson and two others. He's in federal custody on unrelated drug charges and made his first court appearance on the shooting charges on Thursday. It's unclear if he has an attorney.
Jacele, then 4, was shot May 22 while inside a car parked outside a party. She was hospitalized in critical condition. She's still undergoing treatment.
The family has since moved to Minnesota.
Jacele's mother, Trennetta Gresham, tells the newspaper the whole family is traumatized. She says her daughter still has almost daily nightmares of being attacked.
